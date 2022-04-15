Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,120,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in IQVIA by 100.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,096,000 after purchasing an additional 494,648 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in IQVIA by 28.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,040,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in IQVIA by 166.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after purchasing an additional 314,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.61.

IQV stock opened at $238.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.61 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.77.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.