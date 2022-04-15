Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Installed Building Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Installed Building Products by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Installed Building Products by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Installed Building Products by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBP opened at $80.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day moving average of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.87. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.95 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $127.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

Installed Building Products Profile (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.