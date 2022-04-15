Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $210.89 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $146.52 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.00 and a 200-day moving average of $228.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 147.66%.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

