Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CSL opened at $244.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.28. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $255.00. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.57.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

