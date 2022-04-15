Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 323,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $229.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.91. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.56 and a 52 week high of $232.92. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

