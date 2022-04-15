Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,222 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,062,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 637,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,016,000 after acquiring an additional 38,835 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 130,708 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,374,000 after acquiring an additional 78,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 323,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $229.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.56 and a fifty-two week high of $232.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.91.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

