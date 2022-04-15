Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 35.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.60. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTES. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

