Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 148.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,755,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after buying an additional 151,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $212.55 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.78 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.09%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $672,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.