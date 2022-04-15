Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,500 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 604,268 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 48.5% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 356,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after acquiring an additional 116,283 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $5,340,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,685,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,367,000 after acquiring an additional 115,369 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PEAK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

