Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 434 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Toro by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Toro by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Toro by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $1,584,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $83.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.74. The Toro Company has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

About Toro (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.