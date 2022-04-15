Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 288.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.71.

Shares of FN stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile (Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.