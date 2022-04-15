Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.53 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,243 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.3% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,779 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,471,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $3,161,000. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $3,796,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.68.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $279.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.10 and its 200 day moving average is $310.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.