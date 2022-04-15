Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

