Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $26,940,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

OVV opened at $53.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 3.36. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

