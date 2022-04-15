Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 412.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 115.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Shares of CCOI opened at $66.37 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 0.23.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 332.04%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

