SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 69,033 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 1,048.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,489 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 122,782 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 141,511 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SD stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $690.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.70.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

