Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 29,999 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 214.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stride by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stride by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 51,659 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Stride by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 577,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stride by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,986,000 after acquiring an additional 56,774 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stride by 80.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after acquiring an additional 300,294 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

LRN stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Stride Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.