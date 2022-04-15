Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 42,379 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 703.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,379 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 685,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after buying an additional 161,334 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.82 and a beta of 0.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $44.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

