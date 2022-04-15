182,543 Shares in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 182,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sabre as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sabre by 225.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,795,000 after buying an additional 2,987,281 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sabre by 76.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sabre by 6.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 282,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Sabre by 32.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 63,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Sabre by 216.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 24,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,945 shares of company stock worth $692,679 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

About Sabre (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.