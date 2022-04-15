Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys New Holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 349,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCN opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.45.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

