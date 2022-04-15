Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 725 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FN stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

