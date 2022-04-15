Gratus Capital LLC Acquires 2,543 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,360 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $279.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.10 and its 200-day moving average is $310.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.68.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

