Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 102,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Brandywine Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 950.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDN. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

