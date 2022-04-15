Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.90.

NYSE:MTB opened at $159.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.56.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

