Dfpg Investments LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,008 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $279.83 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.68.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.