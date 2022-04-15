Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 7,509 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.5% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $102.32.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.16.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

