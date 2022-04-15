Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,569 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.5% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $279.83 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.68.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.