Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 9,878 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,278 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,878 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.6% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $279.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.68.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

