Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 39,441 The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 27,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

CHEF stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.99 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.39. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $558.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.70 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

