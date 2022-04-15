Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 725 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,628 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Perficient by 924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Perficient by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $108.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.33 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

