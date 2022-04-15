26,995 Shares in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,995 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in QCR by 30.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in QCR by 32.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $881.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $62.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

