Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.72 Million Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 38,716 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 65.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 36.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the third quarter worth about $155,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

NOV stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

