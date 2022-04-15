Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of VRNT opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -757.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNT. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

