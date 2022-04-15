Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 675 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,235 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,653,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after purchasing an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 170,344 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOWN opened at $28.99 on Friday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $160.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

