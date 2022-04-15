Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 587.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,713,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,745,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $735.24 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $662.26 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $715.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $761.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.83%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.22.

Equinix Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.