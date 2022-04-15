Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,964 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,882,000 after purchasing an additional 56,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $258.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.88.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.