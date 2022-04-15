Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Lear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $128.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $204.91.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.44.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

