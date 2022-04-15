Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 17,652 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,652 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 119,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $19.88 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.