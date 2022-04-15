Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 632 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

BND stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

