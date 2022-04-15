Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Shares of MRCY opened at $61.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.79, a P/E/G ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.33. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

