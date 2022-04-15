Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 398 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of VRNT opened at $53.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -757.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRNT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

