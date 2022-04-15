Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $987,000 Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,235 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,653,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after purchasing an additional 158,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 170,344 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of TOWN opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.99. TowneBank has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $34.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TowneBank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TowneBank Profile (Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.