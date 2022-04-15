Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,820 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 105.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 131.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 464,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,468,000 after acquiring an additional 263,489 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $73.01 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.94.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

