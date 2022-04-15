Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.88.

NYSE FLT opened at $258.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.74 and a 200-day moving average of $239.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

