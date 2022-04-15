Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Elastic by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $9,085,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.41.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESTC stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day moving average of $118.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

