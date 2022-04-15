Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 701 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,646 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $2,751,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 46,725 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.61. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.487 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

