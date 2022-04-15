iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,785,000 after acquiring an additional 178,356 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 279.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.