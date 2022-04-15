Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,583 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 20.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

