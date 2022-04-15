Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 66.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEA opened at $128.12 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.44.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

