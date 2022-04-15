Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $120.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $120.75 and a 12 month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.87.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

